All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6546 Fairdale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6546 Fairdale Dr
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

6546 Fairdale Dr

6546 Fairdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
East Terrell Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6546 Fairdale Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/735d3b5070 ---- Move-in date 7/24/2019 Security deposit $1400, Cleaning deposit $300. **Beautiful One story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Two Living areas, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, utility room inside, two car garage behind unit.** Great backyard, half covered. Awesome Schools!!** Pets Allowed Upon Approval**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Dryer Stove Utility Room Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 Fairdale Dr have any available units?
6546 Fairdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6546 Fairdale Dr have?
Some of 6546 Fairdale Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 Fairdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6546 Fairdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 Fairdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6546 Fairdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6546 Fairdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6546 Fairdale Dr offers parking.
Does 6546 Fairdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6546 Fairdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 Fairdale Dr have a pool?
No, 6546 Fairdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6546 Fairdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 6546 Fairdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 Fairdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6546 Fairdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio