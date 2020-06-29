All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6529 SPRING LARK ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6529 SPRING LARK ST
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

6529 SPRING LARK ST

6529 Spring Lark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Babcock North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6529 Spring Lark Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute townhome in Babcock Place ..recent paint and flooring , 2bedroom 2 bath with rear 2 car carport and small patio. No pets allowed. Clean and move in ready . comes complete with ridge , stove and dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 SPRING LARK ST have any available units?
6529 SPRING LARK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 SPRING LARK ST have?
Some of 6529 SPRING LARK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 SPRING LARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
6529 SPRING LARK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 SPRING LARK ST pet-friendly?
No, 6529 SPRING LARK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6529 SPRING LARK ST offer parking?
Yes, 6529 SPRING LARK ST offers parking.
Does 6529 SPRING LARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 SPRING LARK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 SPRING LARK ST have a pool?
No, 6529 SPRING LARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 6529 SPRING LARK ST have accessible units?
No, 6529 SPRING LARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 SPRING LARK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 SPRING LARK ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio