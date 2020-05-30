Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6519 Ithaca Falls
Last updated February 21 2020 at 7:16 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6519 Ithaca Falls
6519 Ithica Falls
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6519 Ithica Falls, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6519 Ithaca Falls have any available units?
6519 Ithaca Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6519 Ithaca Falls currently offering any rent specials?
6519 Ithaca Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 Ithaca Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, 6519 Ithaca Falls is pet friendly.
Does 6519 Ithaca Falls offer parking?
No, 6519 Ithaca Falls does not offer parking.
Does 6519 Ithaca Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 Ithaca Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 Ithaca Falls have a pool?
No, 6519 Ithaca Falls does not have a pool.
Does 6519 Ithaca Falls have accessible units?
No, 6519 Ithaca Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 Ithaca Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 Ithaca Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6519 Ithaca Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 6519 Ithaca Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
