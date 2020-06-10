All apartments in San Antonio
6510 MELANZANE AVE #102
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

6510 MELANZANE AVE #102

6510 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6510 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6510 Melanzane Ave. #102, San Antonio, TX. 78233 - Photos and video were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month for monthly water use. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE3515438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 have any available units?
6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 have?
Some of 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 currently offering any rent specials?
6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 is pet friendly.
Does 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 offer parking?
Yes, 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 offers parking.
Does 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 have a pool?
No, 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 does not have a pool.
Does 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 have accessible units?
No, 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 MELANZANE AVE #102 does not have units with dishwashers.

