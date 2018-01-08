All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6507 Dancing Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6507 Dancing Ct
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

6507 Dancing Ct

6507 Dancing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6507 Dancing Court, San Antonio, TX 78244

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Story Near Randolph AFB & SAMCC - This wonderful 3bed 2.5 bath home is conveniently located near Randolph AFB and SAMCC. Just a quick drive to shopping, entertainment, and great food. You're sure to find something funto do. Start or end yourday with a delicious meal in the dining room. After a long day sit back and relax on the covered front or backyard patio. All bedrooms plus the 2nd loft/living area are upstairs. With 2 living areas, this home has space for you, your hobbies, and your imagination. This is a must see!

School District: Judson
Elem: Woodlake
Middle: Woodlake Hills
High: Wagner

(RLNE2505103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 Dancing Ct have any available units?
6507 Dancing Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6507 Dancing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Dancing Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Dancing Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6507 Dancing Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6507 Dancing Ct offer parking?
No, 6507 Dancing Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6507 Dancing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 Dancing Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Dancing Ct have a pool?
No, 6507 Dancing Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Dancing Ct have accessible units?
No, 6507 Dancing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Dancing Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6507 Dancing Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6507 Dancing Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6507 Dancing Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
The Anderson at Brooks
7938 City Base Landing
San Antonio, TX 78223
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio