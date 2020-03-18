6506 Melanzane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Base rent $1350 plus $70 for water service. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage, end unit. Townhouse style, 2 story unit in 4 Plex located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410. Features high ceilings with square tray crown molding design in living area. Granite kitchen counter-top. Black contemporary appliances with a fridge included, overhead microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Laundry hook ups in garage.



Private fenced back yard. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Close to Fort Sam and Randolph AF Base. Northeast ISD near school and city bus line.



One time $99 Administration fee applied to first month rent.



Security deposit is non-refundable if approved applicant does not occupy the property after paying security deposit.