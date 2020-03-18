All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6506 Melanzane

6506 Melanzane Avenue · (210) 240-3857
Location

6506 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Base rent $1350 plus $70 for water service. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage, end unit. Townhouse style, 2 story unit in 4 Plex located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410. Features high ceilings with square tray crown molding design in living area. Granite kitchen counter-top. Black contemporary appliances with a fridge included, overhead microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Laundry hook ups in garage.

Private fenced back yard. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Close to Fort Sam and Randolph AF Base. Northeast ISD near school and city bus line.

One time $99 Administration fee applied to first month rent.

Security deposit is non-refundable if approved applicant does not occupy the property after paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Melanzane have any available units?
6506 Melanzane has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Melanzane have?
Some of 6506 Melanzane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Melanzane currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Melanzane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Melanzane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6506 Melanzane is pet friendly.
Does 6506 Melanzane offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Melanzane does offer parking.
Does 6506 Melanzane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Melanzane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Melanzane have a pool?
No, 6506 Melanzane does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Melanzane have accessible units?
No, 6506 Melanzane does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Melanzane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Melanzane has units with dishwashers.
