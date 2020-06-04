All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207

6455 De Zavala Road · No Longer Available
Location

6455 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Overlook Exchange - Apartment located at Overlook exchange in San Antonio. spacious 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. One walk in closest and a regular closest. It has a balcony, carpet throughout besides bathroom and kitchen. Pet-friendly, with a dog park on site, and many potty areas, poo bags provided. Rent is $1,225 a month total, this includes a valet trash service (Overlook Exchange requires the service). Large granite counter top in kitchen and double vanity in the bathroom.\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Balcony, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym

(RLNE4530441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 have any available units?
6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 have?
Some of 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 currently offering any rent specials?
6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 is pet friendly.
Does 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 offer parking?
No, 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 does not offer parking.
Does 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 have a pool?
Yes, 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 has a pool.
Does 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 have accessible units?
No, 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 does not have accessible units.
Does 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6455 De Zavala Rd, 3207 has units with dishwashers.
