Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6427 Wurzbach Rd
6427 Wurzbach Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6427 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled townhome, 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, in the medical area. Close to I-410, I-10, Medical center, USAA, UTHSC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6427 Wurzbach Rd have any available units?
6427 Wurzbach Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6427 Wurzbach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Wurzbach Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Wurzbach Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6427 Wurzbach Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6427 Wurzbach Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Wurzbach Rd offers parking.
Does 6427 Wurzbach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Wurzbach Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Wurzbach Rd have a pool?
No, 6427 Wurzbach Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Wurzbach Rd have accessible units?
No, 6427 Wurzbach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Wurzbach Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Wurzbach Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Wurzbach Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Wurzbach Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
