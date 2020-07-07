6419 MELANZANE AVE 4

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f2510e0ed ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: First months rent FREE on a 13 month signed lease!!*SECURITY DEPOSIT $1300, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300, $30/Water, $30/Wastewater*Beautiful Curb Appeal with Extended Driveways for ample parking*Wood Design Tile Flooring throughout the Downstairs & Bathrooms*Granite Counter-tops with Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Crawford Ceiling in the Living room*Master Suite with raised ceiling & ceiling fan*Large Walk-in Closet*Utility room inside! *Pets Allowed Upon Approval* Min/Max Months: 12/36 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room