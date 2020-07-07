All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6419 MELANZANE AVE 4

6419 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6419 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f2510e0ed ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: First months rent FREE on a 13 month signed lease!!*SECURITY DEPOSIT $1300, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300, $30/Water, $30/Wastewater*Beautiful Curb Appeal with Extended Driveways for ample parking*Wood Design Tile Flooring throughout the Downstairs & Bathrooms*Granite Counter-tops with Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Crawford Ceiling in the Living room*Master Suite with raised ceiling & ceiling fan*Large Walk-in Closet*Utility room inside! *Pets Allowed Upon Approval* Min/Max Months: 12/36 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 have any available units?
6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 have?
Some of 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 currently offering any rent specials?
6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 is pet friendly.
Does 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 offer parking?
Yes, 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 offers parking.
Does 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 have a pool?
No, 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 have accessible units?
No, 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6419 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

