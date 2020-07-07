All apartments in San Antonio
6408 Attucks Ln

6408 Attucks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Attucks Lane, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0821f36075 ---- These homes don\'t come available often! Call Us TODAY!! Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bath, Two Story with Washer/Dryer Connections! Kitchen appliances included - Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Built-in Microwave! Located in Northside ISD, minutes from Loop 4-10, shopping/dining/entertainment! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Pets Allowed One Car Garage Three Bedrooms Two Story Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Attucks Ln have any available units?
6408 Attucks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Attucks Ln have?
Some of 6408 Attucks Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Attucks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Attucks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Attucks Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Attucks Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6408 Attucks Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Attucks Ln offers parking.
Does 6408 Attucks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Attucks Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Attucks Ln have a pool?
No, 6408 Attucks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Attucks Ln have accessible units?
No, 6408 Attucks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Attucks Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 Attucks Ln has units with dishwashers.

