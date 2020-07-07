6407 MELANZANE AVE 1

Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb6ee41024 ----



Min/Max Months: 12/36



*Move In Date 06/04/19!!*Security Deposit $1495, Cleaning Deposit $300, $30/Water, $30/Wastewater*App Fees Non Refundable*Beautiful Curb Appeal With Extended Driveways For Ample Parking*Wood Design Tile Flooring Throughout The Downstairs & Bathrooms*Granite Counter Tops With Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Crawford Ceiling In The Living Room*Master Suite With Raised Ceiling & Ceiling Fan*Large Walk In Closet*Utility Room Inside!

Breakfast Nook

Ceiling Fan

Ceramic Tile

Disposal

Living/Dining Room Combo

Stove

Utility Room