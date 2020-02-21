All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

6331 Regency Crest

6331 Regency Crest · No Longer Available
Location

6331 Regency Crest, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- VERY WELL MAINTAINED HOME * GREAT LOCATION * CLOSE TO MED CENTER / I-10 / 1604 / USTA / LA CANTERA SHOPPING * OVERSIZED SHOWER IN MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE MARBLE VANITIES * COME SEE TODAY! NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5556044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6331 Regency Crest have any available units?
6331 Regency Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6331 Regency Crest currently offering any rent specials?
6331 Regency Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 Regency Crest pet-friendly?
No, 6331 Regency Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6331 Regency Crest offer parking?
No, 6331 Regency Crest does not offer parking.
Does 6331 Regency Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6331 Regency Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 Regency Crest have a pool?
No, 6331 Regency Crest does not have a pool.
Does 6331 Regency Crest have accessible units?
No, 6331 Regency Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 Regency Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6331 Regency Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6331 Regency Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6331 Regency Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
