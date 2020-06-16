Rent Calculator
6323 RIDGE TREE DR
6323 Ridge Tree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6323 Ridge Tree Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME VERY SPACIOUS WITH A BIG BACK YARD AND BIG TREES
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6323 RIDGE TREE DR have any available units?
6323 RIDGE TREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6323 RIDGE TREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6323 RIDGE TREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 RIDGE TREE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6323 RIDGE TREE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6323 RIDGE TREE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6323 RIDGE TREE DR offers parking.
Does 6323 RIDGE TREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 RIDGE TREE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 RIDGE TREE DR have a pool?
No, 6323 RIDGE TREE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6323 RIDGE TREE DR have accessible units?
No, 6323 RIDGE TREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 RIDGE TREE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6323 RIDGE TREE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 RIDGE TREE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 RIDGE TREE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
