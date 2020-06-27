All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

6323 Cougar Vlg

6323 Cougar Village · No Longer Available
Location

6323 Cougar Village, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Comfortable Home with a Spacious Kitchen
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,747 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5554527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 Cougar Vlg have any available units?
6323 Cougar Vlg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6323 Cougar Vlg have?
Some of 6323 Cougar Vlg's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 Cougar Vlg currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Cougar Vlg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Cougar Vlg pet-friendly?
No, 6323 Cougar Vlg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6323 Cougar Vlg offer parking?
Yes, 6323 Cougar Vlg offers parking.
Does 6323 Cougar Vlg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 Cougar Vlg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Cougar Vlg have a pool?
Yes, 6323 Cougar Vlg has a pool.
Does 6323 Cougar Vlg have accessible units?
No, 6323 Cougar Vlg does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Cougar Vlg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 Cougar Vlg has units with dishwashers.
