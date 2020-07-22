All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6322 Sunset Haven St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6322 Sunset Haven St
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:07 AM

6322 Sunset Haven St

6322 Sunset Haven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6322 Sunset Haven Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Tanglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Houses just right outside Medical Center centrally locatedInside 1604 Beautiful trees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have any available units?
6322 Sunset Haven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Sunset Haven St have?
Some of 6322 Sunset Haven St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Sunset Haven St currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Sunset Haven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Sunset Haven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St is pet friendly.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St offers parking.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have a pool?
No, 6322 Sunset Haven St does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have accessible units?
No, 6322 Sunset Haven St does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Row
7302 University Row
San Antonio, TX 78249
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio