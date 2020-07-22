Rent Calculator
6322 Sunset Haven St
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:07 AM
1 of 1
6322 Sunset Haven St
6322 Sunset Haven Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6322 Sunset Haven Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Tanglewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Houses just right outside Medical Center centrally locatedInside 1604 Beautiful trees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have any available units?
6322 Sunset Haven St doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6322 Sunset Haven St have?
Some of 6322 Sunset Haven St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 6322 Sunset Haven St currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Sunset Haven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Sunset Haven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St is pet friendly.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St offers parking.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have a pool?
No, 6322 Sunset Haven St does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have accessible units?
No, 6322 Sunset Haven St does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Sunset Haven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Sunset Haven St has units with dishwashers.
