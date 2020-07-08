All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6322 Sunset haven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6322 Sunset haven
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6322 Sunset haven

6322 Sunset Haven St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6322 Sunset Haven St, San Antonio, TX 78249
Tanglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Four bedroomIn Tanglewood - Property Id: 193739

Nice four bedroom two bath new kitchen floors beautiful trees centrally located near the medical center inside 1604 by UTSA in Tanglewood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193739
Property Id 193739

(RLNE5457631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Sunset haven have any available units?
6322 Sunset haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Sunset haven have?
Some of 6322 Sunset haven's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Sunset haven currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Sunset haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Sunset haven pet-friendly?
No, 6322 Sunset haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6322 Sunset haven offer parking?
No, 6322 Sunset haven does not offer parking.
Does 6322 Sunset haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 Sunset haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Sunset haven have a pool?
No, 6322 Sunset haven does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Sunset haven have accessible units?
No, 6322 Sunset haven does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Sunset haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Sunset haven has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio