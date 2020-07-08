6322 Sunset Haven St, San Antonio, TX 78249 Tanglewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Four bedroomIn Tanglewood - Property Id: 193739
Nice four bedroom two bath new kitchen floors beautiful trees centrally located near the medical center inside 1604 by UTSA in Tanglewood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193739 Property Id 193739
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
