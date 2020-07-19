6322 MELANZANE AVE 4

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8ba8b00bb ----

Premier section of Tesoro Ridge*SECURITY DEPOSIT $1495, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300, $30/Water, $30/Wastewater*APP FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*Beautiful Curb Appeal with Extended Driveways for ample parking*Wood Design Tile Flooring throughout the Downstairs & Bathrooms*Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Crawford Ceiling in the Living room*Master Suite with raised ceiling & ceiling fan*Large Walk-in Closet*Utility room inside!



Min/Max Months: 12/36



