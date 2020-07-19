All apartments in San Antonio
6322 MELANZANE AVE 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6322 MELANZANE AVE 4

6322 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8ba8b00bb ----
Premier section of Tesoro Ridge*SECURITY DEPOSIT $1495, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300, $30/Water, $30/Wastewater*APP FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*Beautiful Curb Appeal with Extended Driveways for ample parking*Wood Design Tile Flooring throughout the Downstairs & Bathrooms*Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Crawford Ceiling in the Living room*Master Suite with raised ceiling & ceiling fan*Large Walk-in Closet*Utility room inside!

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 have any available units?
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
What amenities does 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 have?
Is 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 currently offering any rent specials?
Is 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 pet-friendly?
Does 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 offer parking?
Yes, 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 offers parking.
Does 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 have a pool?
No, 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 have accessible units?
No, 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 MELANZANE AVE 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
