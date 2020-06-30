Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6312 Shady Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6312 Shady Green
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6312 Shady Green
6312 Shady Green
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6312 Shady Green, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6312 Shady Green have any available units?
6312 Shady Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6312 Shady Green currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Shady Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Shady Green pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Shady Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6312 Shady Green offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Shady Green offers parking.
Does 6312 Shady Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Shady Green have a pool?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Shady Green have accessible units?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Shady Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 Shady Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio