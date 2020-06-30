All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6312 Shady Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6312 Shady Green
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

6312 Shady Green

6312 Shady Green · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6312 Shady Green, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Shady Green have any available units?
6312 Shady Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6312 Shady Green currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Shady Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Shady Green pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Shady Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6312 Shady Green offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Shady Green offers parking.
Does 6312 Shady Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Shady Green have a pool?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Shady Green have accessible units?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Shady Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 Shady Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 6312 Shady Green does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio