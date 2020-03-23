All apartments in San Antonio
6307 RED FOX ST
6307 RED FOX ST

6307 Red Fox St · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Red Fox St, San Antonio, TX 78247
Fox Run

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom home with large backyard recently redone. Great location and schools ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 RED FOX ST have any available units?
6307 RED FOX ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6307 RED FOX ST currently offering any rent specials?
6307 RED FOX ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 RED FOX ST pet-friendly?
No, 6307 RED FOX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6307 RED FOX ST offer parking?
Yes, 6307 RED FOX ST offers parking.
Does 6307 RED FOX ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 RED FOX ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 RED FOX ST have a pool?
No, 6307 RED FOX ST does not have a pool.
Does 6307 RED FOX ST have accessible units?
No, 6307 RED FOX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 RED FOX ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 RED FOX ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6307 RED FOX ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6307 RED FOX ST does not have units with air conditioning.
