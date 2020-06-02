6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4

Amenities

garbage disposal dogs allowed parking air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f430a2e0c1 ---- 1st Full Months Free! On a 13 months signed lease!*Available 4/11/2019*Sec Deposit $675, Cleaning Deposit $100* ONE SMALL FEMALE SPAYED DOG ONLY!*NO CATS* One Bedroom, One Bathroom Town-home *New Paint, Refinished center tops, new vinyl floors*Handicap Accessible property, Full Bath with Large Open Stall shower* Handicap Parking out side unit, with ramp to side walk * Water, Garbage and Lawn Service Provided by HOA * Comes with Refrigerator* Great Location to Ft. Sam Houston!



Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/36 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Utility Room Vinyl