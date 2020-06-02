All apartments in San Antonio
6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4

6306 Queens Castle · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Queens Castle, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f430a2e0c1 ---- 1st Full Months Free! On a 13 months signed lease!*Available 4/11/2019*Sec Deposit $675, Cleaning Deposit $100* ONE SMALL FEMALE SPAYED DOG ONLY!*NO CATS* One Bedroom, One Bathroom Town-home *New Paint, Refinished center tops, new vinyl floors*Handicap Accessible property, Full Bath with Large Open Stall shower* Handicap Parking out side unit, with ramp to side walk * Water, Garbage and Lawn Service Provided by HOA * Comes with Refrigerator* Great Location to Ft. Sam Houston!

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/36 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Utility Room Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 have any available units?
6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 have?
Some of 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 currently offering any rent specials?
6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 is pet friendly.
Does 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 offer parking?
Yes, 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 offers parking.
Does 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 have a pool?
No, 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 have accessible units?
Yes, 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 has accessible units.
Does 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 QUEENS CASTLE 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
