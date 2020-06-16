All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6306 MELANZANE AVE 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6306 MELANZANE AVE 3

6306 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6306 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8128d38035 ----
Quick Move In! Units in the Premier section of Tesoro Ridge**SECURITY DEPOSIT $1475, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300, $30/Water, $30/Wastewater*APP FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*Beautiful Curb Appeal with Extended Driveways for ample parking*Wood Design Tile Flooring throughout the Downstairs & Bathrooms*Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Crawford Ceiling in the Living room*Master Suite with raised ceiling & ceiling fan*Large Walk-in Closet*Utility room inside!

Min/Max Months: 6/36

Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 have any available units?
6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 have?
Some of 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 offer parking?
Yes, 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 offers parking.
Does 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 have a pool?
No, 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 have accessible units?
No, 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 MELANZANE AVE 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio