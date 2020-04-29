All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6306 Heathers Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6306 Heathers Bend
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6306 Heathers Bend

6306 Heathers Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6306 Heathers Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Heathers Bend have any available units?
6306 Heathers Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6306 Heathers Bend currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Heathers Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Heathers Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 6306 Heathers Bend is pet friendly.
Does 6306 Heathers Bend offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Heathers Bend offers parking.
Does 6306 Heathers Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Heathers Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Heathers Bend have a pool?
No, 6306 Heathers Bend does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Heathers Bend have accessible units?
No, 6306 Heathers Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Heathers Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Heathers Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Heathers Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Heathers Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio