Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6303 RIDGEBROOK ST
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

6303 RIDGEBROOK ST

6303 Ridgebrook · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Ridgebrook, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute two story, 3BR, 2.5BA home located in an established neighborhood. Mature trees. Great backyard to entertain your family and friends. Home is located minutes from 1604, 16, major shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST have any available units?
6303 RIDGEBROOK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST currently offering any rent specials?
6303 RIDGEBROOK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST pet-friendly?
No, 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST offer parking?
Yes, 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST offers parking.
Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST have a pool?
No, 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST does not have a pool.
Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST have accessible units?
No, 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST does not have units with air conditioning.

