6303 Ridgebrook, San Antonio, TX 78250 Great Northwest
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two story, 3BR, 2.5BA home located in an established neighborhood. Mature trees. Great backyard to entertain your family and friends. Home is located minutes from 1604, 16, major shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6303 RIDGEBROOK ST have any available units?
6303 RIDGEBROOK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.