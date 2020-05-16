All apartments in San Antonio
6302 MELANZANE AVE 1

6302 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2476e6f04b ----
Premier section of Tesoro Ridge**SECURITY DEPOSIT $1495, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300, $30/Water, $30/Wastewater*APP FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*Beautiful Curb Appeal with Extended Driveways for ample parking*Wood Design Tile Flooring throughout the Downstairs & Bathrooms*Granite Counter-tops with Breakfast Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Crawford Ceiling in the Living room*Master Suite with raised ceiling & ceiling fan*Large Walk-in Closet*Utility room!

Min/Max Months: 12/36

Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 have any available units?
6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 have?
Some of 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 does offer parking.
Does 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 have a pool?
No, 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 have accessible units?
No, 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 MELANZANE AVE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
