6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST

6302 Hazel Valley St · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Hazel Valley St, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH HOME CLOSE TO TOYOTA, TRADERS VILLAGE,AND LACKLAND AFB. A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST have any available units?
6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST offers parking.
Does 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST have a pool?
No, 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 HAZEL VALLEY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
