. Newly remodeled 3-2 rental in the heart of SA ~ great location across from Quarry Market off Jones Maltsberger and McCollough. All new flooring and all other features in this home make this a great rental. Please contact Bob at 210-264-2846 for instructions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 Pinewood Ln have any available units?
627 Pinewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.