All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 627 Pinewood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
627 Pinewood Ln
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:01 AM

627 Pinewood Ln

627 Pinewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

627 Pinewood Lane, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
. Newly remodeled 3-2 rental in the heart of SA ~ great location across from Quarry Market off Jones Maltsberger and McCollough. All new flooring and all other features in this home make this a great rental. Please contact Bob at 210-264-2846 for instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Pinewood Ln have any available units?
627 Pinewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 627 Pinewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
627 Pinewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Pinewood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 627 Pinewood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 627 Pinewood Ln offer parking?
No, 627 Pinewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 627 Pinewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Pinewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Pinewood Ln have a pool?
No, 627 Pinewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 627 Pinewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 627 Pinewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Pinewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Pinewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Pinewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Pinewood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio