Amenities

w/d hookup parking extra storage

Great home in walking distance to St. Mary's University and bus line on Hillcrest. Home has 3 bedrooms plus a big spare room behind kitchen that can be another bedroom, living room or study. Washer and dryer connections inside, and a large backyard with a large driveway with covered parking and storage shed for extra storage in back yard. House is being made ready and should be ready for move in by Dec. 15.