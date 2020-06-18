All apartments in San Antonio
626 E Woodlawn Ave
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:40 PM

626 E Woodlawn Ave

626 East Woodlawn Avenue · (210) 445-1384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

626 East Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING HISTORIC HOME IN TOBIN HILL! PRIME LOCATION! OPTION TO LEASE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $3,500/MO. This beautifully renovated home is in one of the most sought after areas in San Antonio. Beautiful finishes throughout the home. Enjoy 1,846 sq. ft. of historic charm with large bedrooms, living, dining and kitchen spaces & an expansive covered front porch along with multiple areas to entertain in the backyard. Steps away from the St. Mary's Strip, major hwys, parks, restaurants, retail & more! IMMACULATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 E Woodlawn Ave have any available units?
626 E Woodlawn Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 626 E Woodlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
626 E Woodlawn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 E Woodlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 626 E Woodlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 626 E Woodlawn Ave offer parking?
No, 626 E Woodlawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 626 E Woodlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 E Woodlawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 E Woodlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 626 E Woodlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 626 E Woodlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 626 E Woodlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 626 E Woodlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 E Woodlawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 E Woodlawn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 E Woodlawn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
