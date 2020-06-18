626 E Woodlawn Ave

Amenities

AMAZING HISTORIC HOME IN TOBIN HILL! PRIME LOCATION! OPTION TO LEASE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $3,500/MO. This beautifully renovated home is in one of the most sought after areas in San Antonio. Beautiful finishes throughout the home. Enjoy 1,846 sq. ft. of historic charm with large bedrooms, living, dining and kitchen spaces & an expansive covered front porch along with multiple areas to entertain in the backyard. Steps away from the St. Mary's Strip, major hwys, parks, restaurants, retail & more! IMMACULATE!