Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
626 Coral Harbor
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

626 Coral Harbor

626 Coral Harbor · No Longer Available
Location

626 Coral Harbor, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
SUPER CLEAN HOME! Brand New Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher + Water Heater! Tile & Laminate Floors & Upgraded Light Fixtures Welcome you to Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen. 3 Generous Sized BR's + Game Room Upstairs! Oversized Covered Patio! Super location off Potranco near 1604/Sea World & fantastic dining and shopping options! NEIGHBORHOOD POOLl! Lease start 10 days of APP DATE. 3 x $1550 MONTHLY INCOME REQUIRED/MIN CREDIT SCORE 600, Click Additional Information Tab. NO PETS, PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Coral Harbor have any available units?
626 Coral Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Coral Harbor have?
Some of 626 Coral Harbor's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Coral Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
626 Coral Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Coral Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 626 Coral Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 626 Coral Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 626 Coral Harbor offers parking.
Does 626 Coral Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Coral Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Coral Harbor have a pool?
Yes, 626 Coral Harbor has a pool.
Does 626 Coral Harbor have accessible units?
No, 626 Coral Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Coral Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Coral Harbor has units with dishwashers.
