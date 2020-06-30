Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
625 E WOODLAWN AVE
625 E WOODLAWN AVE
625 East Woodlawn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
625 East Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICE & UPDATED. VERY CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING,& SCHOOLS. RIGHT OFF OF 281 & CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN. ALL BILLS PAID BY OWNER!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have any available units?
625 E WOODLAWN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 625 E WOODLAWN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
625 E WOODLAWN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E WOODLAWN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE offer parking?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have a pool?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have accessible units?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
