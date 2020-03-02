Rent Calculator
6230 Sunset Haven
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM
6230 Sunset Haven
6230 Sunset Haven Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6230 Sunset Haven Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Tanglewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6230 Sunset Haven have any available units?
6230 Sunset Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6230 Sunset Haven currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Sunset Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Sunset Haven pet-friendly?
No, 6230 Sunset Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6230 Sunset Haven offer parking?
No, 6230 Sunset Haven does not offer parking.
Does 6230 Sunset Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Sunset Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Sunset Haven have a pool?
No, 6230 Sunset Haven does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Sunset Haven have accessible units?
No, 6230 Sunset Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Sunset Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Sunset Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 Sunset Haven have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 Sunset Haven does not have units with air conditioning.
