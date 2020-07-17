All apartments in San Antonio
6222 Heathers Bend

6222 Heathers Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Heathers Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Heathers Bend have any available units?
6222 Heathers Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 Heathers Bend have?
Some of 6222 Heathers Bend's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Heathers Bend currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Heathers Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Heathers Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Heathers Bend is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Heathers Bend offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Heathers Bend offers parking.
Does 6222 Heathers Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 Heathers Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Heathers Bend have a pool?
No, 6222 Heathers Bend does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Heathers Bend have accessible units?
No, 6222 Heathers Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Heathers Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Heathers Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
