Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6222 Cypress Circle

6222 Cypress Circle · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6222 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX 78240
Eckhert Crossing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, location, location!

Safe, Quiet, Cozy and tucked-away - This Home is in a neighborhood in the medical center area. The area is also in the center with easy access to all sides of the city.

The house is freshly painted and comes with brand new appliances, low yard maintenance (paved backyard with some greens and tree cover), Covered backyard, soft water and a washer and dryer. So you are all set to move in and enjoy the stay. The property has a 1 car garage.

Additionally no neighbors in the back with a wide open greenbelt area.

1 mile HEB Groceries
2 miles UTHSCSA Medical University/Nursing School
2.5 miles USAA/WEST corporation/Accenture
5 miles Ingram Mall
6 miles UTSA
8 miles La cantera mall
8 miles Santikos Imax pelladium
8 miles Six flags

We are pet-friendly and we welcome all kinds of pets (preferred small animals). Pet deposit (refundable) and pet fee extra per pet.

Washer/dryer extra monthly fee
Refundable Deposit additional

Conditions -

Must have good credit, must have a good job/stable salary. Must have co-signer if credit is not good.

Medical students are welcome! No subletting of the property allowed.

No criminal records in history, no bankruptcies and payment delinquencies.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6222-cypress-cir-san-antonio-tx-78240-usa/2157e228-2268-4981-8e05-f2834e23c552

(RLNE5875369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Cypress Circle have any available units?
6222 Cypress Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 Cypress Circle have?
Some of 6222 Cypress Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Cypress Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Cypress Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Cypress Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Cypress Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Cypress Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Cypress Circle offers parking.
Does 6222 Cypress Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Cypress Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Cypress Circle have a pool?
No, 6222 Cypress Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Cypress Circle have accessible units?
No, 6222 Cypress Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Cypress Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 Cypress Circle has units with dishwashers.
