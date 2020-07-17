6222 Cypress Circle

Amenities
Location, location, location!
Safe, Quiet, Cozy and tucked-away - This Home is in a neighborhood in the medical center area. The area is also in the center with easy access to all sides of the city.
The house is freshly painted and comes with brand new appliances, low yard maintenance (paved backyard with some greens and tree cover), Covered backyard, soft water and a washer and dryer. So you are all set to move in and enjoy the stay. The property has a 1 car garage.
Additionally no neighbors in the back with a wide open greenbelt area.
1 mile HEB Groceries
2 miles UTHSCSA Medical University/Nursing School
2.5 miles USAA/WEST corporation/Accenture
5 miles Ingram Mall
6 miles UTSA
8 miles La cantera mall
8 miles Santikos Imax pelladium
8 miles Six flags
We are pet-friendly and we welcome all kinds of pets (preferred small animals). Pet deposit (refundable) and pet fee extra per pet.
Washer/dryer extra monthly fee
Refundable Deposit additional
Conditions -
Must have good credit, must have a good job/stable salary. Must have co-signer if credit is not good.
Medical students are welcome! No subletting of the property allowed.
No criminal records in history, no bankruptcies and payment delinquencies.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6222-cypress-cir-san-antonio-tx-78240-usa/2157e228-2268-4981-8e05-f2834e23c552
(RLNE5875369)