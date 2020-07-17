6222 Cypress Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location, location, location!



Safe, Quiet, Cozy and tucked-away - This Home is in a neighborhood in the medical center area. The area is also in the center with easy access to all sides of the city.



The house is freshly painted and comes with brand new appliances, low yard maintenance (paved backyard with some greens and tree cover), Covered backyard, soft water and a washer and dryer. So you are all set to move in and enjoy the stay. The property has a 1 car garage.



Additionally no neighbors in the back with a wide open greenbelt area.



1 mile HEB Groceries

2 miles UTHSCSA Medical University/Nursing School

2.5 miles USAA/WEST corporation/Accenture

5 miles Ingram Mall

6 miles UTSA

8 miles La cantera mall

8 miles Santikos Imax pelladium

8 miles Six flags



We are pet-friendly and we welcome all kinds of pets (preferred small animals). Pet deposit (refundable) and pet fee extra per pet.



Washer/dryer extra monthly fee

Refundable Deposit additional



Conditions -



Must have good credit, must have a good job/stable salary. Must have co-signer if credit is not good.



Medical students are welcome! No subletting of the property allowed.



No criminal records in history, no bankruptcies and payment delinquencies.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6222-cypress-cir-san-antonio-tx-78240-usa/2157e228-2268-4981-8e05-f2834e23c552



(RLNE5875369)