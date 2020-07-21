Rent Calculator
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:06 AM
1 of 10
6219 Crab Orchard
6219 Crab Orchard
·
No Longer Available
Location
6219 Crab Orchard, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6219 Crab Orchard have any available units?
6219 Crab Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6219 Crab Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Crab Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Crab Orchard pet-friendly?
No, 6219 Crab Orchard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6219 Crab Orchard offer parking?
No, 6219 Crab Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 6219 Crab Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Crab Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Crab Orchard have a pool?
No, 6219 Crab Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 6219 Crab Orchard have accessible units?
No, 6219 Crab Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Crab Orchard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 Crab Orchard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6219 Crab Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6219 Crab Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
