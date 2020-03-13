All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6218 Heathers Bend

6218 Heathers Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

6218 Heathers Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 Heathers Bend have any available units?
6218 Heathers Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6218 Heathers Bend currently offering any rent specials?
6218 Heathers Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 Heathers Bend pet-friendly?
No, 6218 Heathers Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6218 Heathers Bend offer parking?
Yes, 6218 Heathers Bend offers parking.
Does 6218 Heathers Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 Heathers Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 Heathers Bend have a pool?
No, 6218 Heathers Bend does not have a pool.
Does 6218 Heathers Bend have accessible units?
No, 6218 Heathers Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 Heathers Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 Heathers Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 Heathers Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 Heathers Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
