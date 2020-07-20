6215 VIA LA CANTERA

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage garage hot tub internet access yoga

The La Cantera area is highly desirable and if you haven't toured here before you'll quickly see why. This community is the perfect choice where you'll have views of the beautiful rolling hills from the rooftop terrace or your private balcony. Satisfy your Texas-sized shopping desires with all the nearby shops and enjoy all the delightful dining available. Resident features include: Upscale flooring throughout 10? ceilings Ceiling fans Stainless steel appliances Granite Countertops Lavish Garden-Style Tubs Walk-in Closets Washer and Dryer Community amenities include: Covered garage parking area Clubhouse Complimentary Wi-Fi Access Bike Storage Personal Training Fitness Center Yoga Room Scheduled Exercise Classes Neighborhood Hiking Trails Nature Pond Rooftop Garden Membership access to the La Cantera Hill Country Resort?s spa and golf course * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.