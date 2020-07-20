All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

6215 VIA LA CANTERA

6215 via La Cantera · No Longer Available
Location

6215 via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX 78256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
The La Cantera area is highly desirable and if you haven't toured here before you'll quickly see why. This community is the perfect choice where you'll have views of the beautiful rolling hills from the rooftop terrace or your private balcony. Satisfy your Texas-sized shopping desires with all the nearby shops and enjoy all the delightful dining available. Resident features include: Upscale flooring throughout 10? ceilings Ceiling fans Stainless steel appliances Granite Countertops Lavish Garden-Style Tubs Walk-in Closets Washer and Dryer Community amenities include: Covered garage parking area Clubhouse Complimentary Wi-Fi Access Bike Storage Personal Training Fitness Center Yoga Room Scheduled Exercise Classes Neighborhood Hiking Trails Nature Pond Rooftop Garden Membership access to the La Cantera Hill Country Resort?s spa and golf course * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 VIA LA CANTERA have any available units?
6215 VIA LA CANTERA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 VIA LA CANTERA have?
Some of 6215 VIA LA CANTERA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 VIA LA CANTERA currently offering any rent specials?
6215 VIA LA CANTERA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 VIA LA CANTERA pet-friendly?
No, 6215 VIA LA CANTERA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6215 VIA LA CANTERA offer parking?
Yes, 6215 VIA LA CANTERA offers parking.
Does 6215 VIA LA CANTERA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 VIA LA CANTERA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 VIA LA CANTERA have a pool?
No, 6215 VIA LA CANTERA does not have a pool.
Does 6215 VIA LA CANTERA have accessible units?
No, 6215 VIA LA CANTERA does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 VIA LA CANTERA have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 VIA LA CANTERA does not have units with dishwashers.
