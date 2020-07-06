All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

6215 Ridge Arbor Street

Location

6215 Ridge Arbor Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,474 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5201617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Ridge Arbor Street have any available units?
6215 Ridge Arbor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Ridge Arbor Street have?
Some of 6215 Ridge Arbor Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Ridge Arbor Street currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Ridge Arbor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Ridge Arbor Street pet-friendly?
No, 6215 Ridge Arbor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6215 Ridge Arbor Street offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Ridge Arbor Street offers parking.
Does 6215 Ridge Arbor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Ridge Arbor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Ridge Arbor Street have a pool?
Yes, 6215 Ridge Arbor Street has a pool.
Does 6215 Ridge Arbor Street have accessible units?
No, 6215 Ridge Arbor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Ridge Arbor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 Ridge Arbor Street has units with dishwashers.

