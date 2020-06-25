All apartments in San Antonio
6210 Lakefront
Last updated June 4 2019 at 4:01 PM

6210 Lakefront

6210 Lakefront St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6210 Lakefront St, San Antonio, TX 78222

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The wait is over and your dream home is now available to lease! Beautiful features are evident in every room of this brand new home. Walls painted in a neutral paint palette, which makes it easy to decorate in any style, flooring professionally installed and best of all you will be the first one to call this lovely place home! In addition to all this, the kitchen also comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Schedule your self-tour today to see all that the home offers and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Lakefront have any available units?
6210 Lakefront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6210 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Lakefront pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Lakefront is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Lakefront offer parking?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Lakefront have a pool?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have units with air conditioning.
