Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

6210 Lakefront

6210 Lakefront · (210) 582-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6210 Lakefront, San Antonio, TX 78222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! This home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Lakefront have any available units?
6210 Lakefront has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6210 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Lakefront pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Lakefront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6210 Lakefront offer parking?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Lakefront have a pool?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Lakefront does not have units with air conditioning.
