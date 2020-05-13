6207 Valley Knight, San Antonio, TX 78250 Hidden Meadow
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nicely updated home in move in condition. Recently remodeled with interior/exterior paint. Ceramic tile throughout house. Updated kitchen counters and cabinets. Bathrooms have been updated. House available for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT have any available units?
