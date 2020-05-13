All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6207 VALLEY KNIGHT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

6207 VALLEY KNIGHT

6207 Valley Knight · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6207 Valley Knight, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home in move in condition. Recently remodeled with interior/exterior paint. Ceramic tile throughout house. Updated kitchen counters and cabinets. Bathrooms have been updated. House available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT have any available units?
6207 VALLEY KNIGHT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT currently offering any rent specials?
6207 VALLEY KNIGHT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT pet-friendly?
No, 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT offer parking?
Yes, 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT offers parking.
Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT have a pool?
No, 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have a pool.
Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT have accessible units?
No, 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6207 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio