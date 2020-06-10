All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6207 PIKE VALLEY DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6207 PIKE VALLEY DR

6207 Pike Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6207 Pike Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently painted, all new flooring, garage door opener, very large back yard. Great location near Lackland AFB. 2 pets max must be below 40lbs. Most pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have any available units?
6207 PIKE VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6207 PIKE VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio