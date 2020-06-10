Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6207 PIKE VALLEY DR
6207 Pike Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6207 Pike Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently painted, all new flooring, garage door opener, very large back yard. Great location near Lackland AFB. 2 pets max must be below 40lbs. Most pets OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
2
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have any available units?
6207 PIKE VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6207 PIKE VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6207 PIKE VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
