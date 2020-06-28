All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6207 Heathers Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6207 Heathers Bend
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

6207 Heathers Bend

6207 Heathers Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6207 Heathers Bnd, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Heathers Bend have any available units?
6207 Heathers Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Heathers Bend have?
Some of 6207 Heathers Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Heathers Bend currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Heathers Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Heathers Bend pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Heathers Bend offers parking.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have a pool?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend does not have a pool.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have accessible units?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Heathers Bend has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio