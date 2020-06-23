Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6206 VALLEY KING
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:43 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6206 VALLEY KING
6206 Valley King
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6206 Valley King, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed / 2 bath, 1062 sqft home located in the NW side of town. Tile all throughout. NEW ceiling fans in each bedroom & living room. Located minutes away from1604 with great shopping & entertainment !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6206 VALLEY KING have any available units?
6206 VALLEY KING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6206 VALLEY KING currently offering any rent specials?
6206 VALLEY KING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 VALLEY KING pet-friendly?
No, 6206 VALLEY KING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6206 VALLEY KING offer parking?
Yes, 6206 VALLEY KING offers parking.
Does 6206 VALLEY KING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 VALLEY KING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 VALLEY KING have a pool?
No, 6206 VALLEY KING does not have a pool.
Does 6206 VALLEY KING have accessible units?
No, 6206 VALLEY KING does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 VALLEY KING have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 VALLEY KING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6206 VALLEY KING have units with air conditioning?
No, 6206 VALLEY KING does not have units with air conditioning.
