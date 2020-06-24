Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6206 RIDGE LK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6206 RIDGE LK
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6206 RIDGE LK
6206 Ridge Lake
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6206 Ridge Lake, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in Ridge Creek. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. There is a balcony off secondary bedrooms upstairs. 2 Sheds in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6206 RIDGE LK have any available units?
6206 RIDGE LK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6206 RIDGE LK currently offering any rent specials?
6206 RIDGE LK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 RIDGE LK pet-friendly?
No, 6206 RIDGE LK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6206 RIDGE LK offer parking?
Yes, 6206 RIDGE LK offers parking.
Does 6206 RIDGE LK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 RIDGE LK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 RIDGE LK have a pool?
No, 6206 RIDGE LK does not have a pool.
Does 6206 RIDGE LK have accessible units?
No, 6206 RIDGE LK does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 RIDGE LK have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 RIDGE LK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6206 RIDGE LK have units with air conditioning?
No, 6206 RIDGE LK does not have units with air conditioning.
