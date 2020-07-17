All apartments in San Antonio
6203 Rain Cloud Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6203 Rain Cloud Drive

6203 Rain Cloud Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6203 Rain Cloud Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6203 Rain Cloud Dr San Antonio TX · Avail. now

$1,399

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,595 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5873666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Rain Cloud Drive have any available units?
6203 Rain Cloud Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 Rain Cloud Drive have?
Some of 6203 Rain Cloud Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 Rain Cloud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Rain Cloud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Rain Cloud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6203 Rain Cloud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6203 Rain Cloud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6203 Rain Cloud Drive offers parking.
Does 6203 Rain Cloud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 Rain Cloud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Rain Cloud Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6203 Rain Cloud Drive has a pool.
Does 6203 Rain Cloud Drive have accessible units?
No, 6203 Rain Cloud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Rain Cloud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 Rain Cloud Drive has units with dishwashers.
