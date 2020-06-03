All apartments in San Antonio
6202 VALLEY KNIGHT
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

6202 VALLEY KNIGHT

6202 Valley Knight · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Valley Knight, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6202 VALLEY KNIGHT Available 08/01/19 Cute One Story Home in the NW side of San Antonio! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a living/dining combo. Eat in kitchen. Corner lot. Easy access to major hwys.

Application Fee: $50 per person (over 18 yrs old)
Security Deposit: $1000.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/
(Application fees are non-refundable)
After you apply; the application process will begin.
Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.
This will be on or before 08/01/2019.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4226765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT have any available units?
6202 VALLEY KNIGHT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT currently offering any rent specials?
6202 VALLEY KNIGHT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT is pet friendly.
Does 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT offer parking?
No, 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT does not offer parking.
Does 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT have a pool?
No, 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have a pool.
Does 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT have accessible units?
No, 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 VALLEY KNIGHT does not have units with air conditioning.
