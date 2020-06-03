Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

6202 VALLEY KNIGHT Available 08/01/19 Cute One Story Home in the NW side of San Antonio! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a living/dining combo. Eat in kitchen. Corner lot. Easy access to major hwys.



Application Fee: $50 per person (over 18 yrs old)

Security Deposit: $1000.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/

(Application fees are non-refundable)

After you apply; the application process will begin.

Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 08/01/2019.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



