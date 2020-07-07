Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
617 Montana St B
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
617 Montana St B
617 Montana St
·
No Longer Available
Location
617 Montana St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/059fc9f06f ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 Montana St B have any available units?
617 Montana St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 617 Montana St B currently offering any rent specials?
617 Montana St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Montana St B pet-friendly?
No, 617 Montana St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 617 Montana St B offer parking?
No, 617 Montana St B does not offer parking.
Does 617 Montana St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Montana St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Montana St B have a pool?
No, 617 Montana St B does not have a pool.
Does 617 Montana St B have accessible units?
No, 617 Montana St B does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Montana St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Montana St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Montana St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Montana St B does not have units with air conditioning.
