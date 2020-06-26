All apartments in San Antonio
617 Montana St

617 Montana Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 Montana Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
617 Montana St B Available 06/05/20 -

(RLNE4955578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Montana St have any available units?
617 Montana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 617 Montana St currently offering any rent specials?
617 Montana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Montana St pet-friendly?
No, 617 Montana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 617 Montana St offer parking?
No, 617 Montana St does not offer parking.
Does 617 Montana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Montana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Montana St have a pool?
No, 617 Montana St does not have a pool.
Does 617 Montana St have accessible units?
No, 617 Montana St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Montana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Montana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Montana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Montana St does not have units with air conditioning.
