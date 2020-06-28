Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
617 COSGROVE ST
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
617 COSGROVE ST
617 Cosgrove Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
617 Cosgrove Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 1 bed/1 bath duplex in 78210 with 1 car garage, small fenced yard, patio area, and storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 COSGROVE ST have any available units?
617 COSGROVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 617 COSGROVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
617 COSGROVE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 COSGROVE ST pet-friendly?
No, 617 COSGROVE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 617 COSGROVE ST offer parking?
Yes, 617 COSGROVE ST offers parking.
Does 617 COSGROVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 COSGROVE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 COSGROVE ST have a pool?
No, 617 COSGROVE ST does not have a pool.
Does 617 COSGROVE ST have accessible units?
No, 617 COSGROVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 617 COSGROVE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 COSGROVE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 COSGROVE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 COSGROVE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
