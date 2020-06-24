Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR
6166 Birch Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6166 Birch Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6166 Birch Valley Dr., San Antonio, TX. 78242 -
(RLNE4768039)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR have any available units?
6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR offer parking?
No, 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR does not offer parking.
Does 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6166 BIRCH VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio